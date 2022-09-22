Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $26,822,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 83,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

ADI stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.36. 180,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average is $158.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

