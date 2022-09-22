Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Amgen by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 89.2% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 79,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $224.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

