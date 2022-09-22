AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.24. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

