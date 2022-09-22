American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $285,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $497.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,342. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.82 and a 12-month high of $515.49. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

