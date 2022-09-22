American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.67.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,021. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

