American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for about 2.9% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $26.93. 199,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015,622. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 226.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.