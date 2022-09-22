American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up 2.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,727. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

