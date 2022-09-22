American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 748,863 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 110,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

