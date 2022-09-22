Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.64

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.64 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 80762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.