Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.
AMPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.
Altus Power Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AMPS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,644. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,847,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,225,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
