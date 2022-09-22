Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Altus Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMPS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,644. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,847,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,225,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

