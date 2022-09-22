Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.41

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.41 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.