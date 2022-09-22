Aloha (ALOHA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,684.00

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Aloha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aloha has traded 78.9% lower against the US dollar. Aloha has a market capitalization of $291,536.24 and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00133501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00858038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aloha’s official website is alohadefi.io.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

