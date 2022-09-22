Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.03

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 7824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

