AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0036

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $32,983.03 and approximately $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AllSafe is an online community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts from all around the world investing time, talent and wealth and open to anyone willing to make a positive impact on the future of finance and technology. AllSafe is organized within the body of AllSafe Foundation which controls the project funds and intellectual property. In line with the nature of open-source / open-community projects, the foundation has a passive role as a resources host. Official day-to-day duties are carried out by select individuals within the community where all activities are open for community assessment and key decisions are determined by public voting. The objective of our project is managing AllSafe coin as a sustainable financial instrument. This goal relies on the work of talented individuals keeping AllSafe in a position of soundness and active development, as well as the advancement of crypto industry as a whole. The success is achieved with people trusting the underlying technology and market strength, which defines our main focus. The official Allsafe ticker is “ASAFE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “ASAFE2” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

