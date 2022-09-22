Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $211,820 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

