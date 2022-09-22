Alchemy Pay Tops One Day Volume of $8.77 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $56.95 million and $8.77 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00128669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00544987 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00894773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

