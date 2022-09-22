Alaska Permanent Capital Management Invests $5.94 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EFAV traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,760 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

