Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $59.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,395 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 51,568 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,934,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,136,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $64.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.