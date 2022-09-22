Alaska Permanent Capital Management Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,384,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,154 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPLV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

