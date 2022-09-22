Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.74

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 225802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

See Also

