Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.74

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 225802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
