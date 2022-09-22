Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Trading Down 2.1%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.89. 45,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 96,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Akumin from $0.75 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Akumin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akumin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Akumin by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Akumin by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

