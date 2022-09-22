Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Trading Down 2.1%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.89. 45,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 96,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Akumin from $0.75 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $169.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
