Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Down 8.6%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.64 and last traded at $104.22. 205,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,257,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average is $126.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,169 shares of company stock valued at $96,762,160. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

