AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AGM Group Stock Performance

Shares of AGMH opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

