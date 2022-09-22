agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 15,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,571,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

agilon health Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,132 shares in the company, valued at $752,099.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,897,283 shares of company stock worth $289,823,722. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

