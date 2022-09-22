Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $174.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

