ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

Several research firms recently commented on AGESY. Barclays began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 0.3 %

AGESY stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.