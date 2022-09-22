Affiance Financial LLC Sells 27,128 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.44. 88,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,161. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

