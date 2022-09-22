Affiance Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 56.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,801. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,536.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

