Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.59. 978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.06. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $111.82.

