Affiance Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,576,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

