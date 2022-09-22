Affiance Financial LLC Buys 3,699 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.89. 13,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,425. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.09 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81.

