Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $154.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,767. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

