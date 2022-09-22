AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 248,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,386. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,788.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock worth $1,323,206 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AeroVironment by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AeroVironment by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

