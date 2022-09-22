Aeon Price Tops $0.13 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Aeon has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $716.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,261.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00147645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00276793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00733068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.