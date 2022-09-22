Adviser Investments LLC Sells 3,633 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.49. 97,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,134. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

