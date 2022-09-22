Adviser Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 125,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

