Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 2,167 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Price Performance

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.26. 30,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

