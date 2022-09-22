Adviser Investments LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.34. 101,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $361.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

