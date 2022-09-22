Adviser Investments LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after buying an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 339,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $200.56. 30,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,543. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.