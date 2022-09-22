Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $123.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,863. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.