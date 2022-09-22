Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 814.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,136,000 after buying an additional 33,704 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.47. The stock had a trading volume of 71,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,161. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

