Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Merger Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Merger Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Advanced Merger Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 339,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPI opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Advanced Merger Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

