Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.02. 10,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,790. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.04. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

