Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.06. 5,653,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,955. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.06 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.69.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

