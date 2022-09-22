ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.48. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

