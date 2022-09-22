Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.01. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.