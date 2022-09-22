Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.83.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
