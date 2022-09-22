Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Trimmed by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 89,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $100.95. The stock had a trading volume of 223,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

