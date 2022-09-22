A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) vs. Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Financial Review

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for A2Z Smart Technologies and Velodyne Lidar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Velodyne Lidar 2 1 1 0 1.75

Valuation & Earnings

A2Z Smart Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 579.25%. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus price target of $3.98, indicating a potential upside of 299.74%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Velodyne Lidar.

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Velodyne Lidar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 27.32 -$40.29 million ($0.52) -5.10 Velodyne Lidar $61.92 million 3.53 -$212.24 million ($0.94) -1.06

A2Z Smart Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Velodyne Lidar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -358.50% -130.09% -92.61% Velodyne Lidar -384.36% -65.56% -51.85%

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

